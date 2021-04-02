Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Despegar.com by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $10,233,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $992.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

