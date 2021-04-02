China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

JINFF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.