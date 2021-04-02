Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $608.58. 1,648,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

