Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 55.4% in March

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 393,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,591. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

