UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189,222 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,135,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,520,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.07. 2,977,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.