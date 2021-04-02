12,025 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QCOM traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.