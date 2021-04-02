Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 212 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.64 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

