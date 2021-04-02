Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $69.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,137.75. 1,698,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,070.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,799.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

