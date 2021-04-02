ERn Financial LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,501. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.