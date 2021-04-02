Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $91.05. 2,443,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,906. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

