CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 906 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

