BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

BLFS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. 421,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,344.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,639 shares of company stock worth $18,533,719. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

