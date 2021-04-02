Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 363,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,141. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

