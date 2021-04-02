BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BTAI stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,476. The company has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.