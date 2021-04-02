BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,476. The company has a market capitalization of $924.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

