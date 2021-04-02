SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $33.75 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $33.75 or 0.00056561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $651,250.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,826 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

