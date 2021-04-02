StrongHands Price Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $908.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,440,366,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,027,172,198 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

