Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $56,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

