Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $96.28. 2,876,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,025. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

