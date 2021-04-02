Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $368.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.72 and a 1 year high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

