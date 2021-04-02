M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. 2,972,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,165. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $98.53 and a twelve month high of $148.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

