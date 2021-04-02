Sheets Smith Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Twilio comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO stock traded up $11.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.