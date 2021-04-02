Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

