Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 76,497 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,497 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

