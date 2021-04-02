Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 50.4% in March

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HTOO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. 125,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,688. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

