NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.