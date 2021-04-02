Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

