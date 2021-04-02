Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.36. The company had a trading volume of 440,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

