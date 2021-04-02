Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $31.73. 110,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,755. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $612.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

