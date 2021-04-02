First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 42.1% in March

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 5,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. First US Bancshares makes up about 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

