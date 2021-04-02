$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $67.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.96 million to $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $76,598. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.