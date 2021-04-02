FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 60.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average is $234.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

