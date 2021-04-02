Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 9,899 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. The firm has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

