Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $565,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,363. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

