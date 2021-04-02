Doheny Asset Management CA Makes New $372,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

GH traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $156.99. 764,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average is $130.95. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.