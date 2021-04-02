Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires Shares of 6,147 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.00. 3,012,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,888. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.72 and a one year high of $117.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

