5,242 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. 3,430,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

