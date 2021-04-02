Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires 2,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 40,182,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,869,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

