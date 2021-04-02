Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

