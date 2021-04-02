Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 671,525 shares of company stock valued at $189,712,337. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.32. 874,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,257. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

