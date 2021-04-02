Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

CB stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.