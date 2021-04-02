UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 420,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 279,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

