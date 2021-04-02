$988.47 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce $988.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 146.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 122.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,577. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $123.94 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

