Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $124.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.20 million to $127.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $109.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 239,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Duluth has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $472.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.