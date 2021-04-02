Space Cow Boy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.79 or 0.00049864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $112,008.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 85,532 coins and its circulating supply is 33,760 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

