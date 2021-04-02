Standard Tokenization Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $128.32 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $128.32 million and $98.83 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 58.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.