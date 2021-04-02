Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EADSY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

