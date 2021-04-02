Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
EADSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of EADSY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 884,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Airbus has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
