E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Up 42.0% in March

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 137,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $30,306,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 206,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,197. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

