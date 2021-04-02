Luken Investment Analytics LLC Acquires New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. 301,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

