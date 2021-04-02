Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABC stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.