FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. 1,534,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

